The 737 MAX crisis slashed Boeing’s third-quarter profit in half compared with a year earlier, but the company absorbed the financial hit without new special charges to cover the expenses of compensating customers and continuing to build 737 jets that it cannot deliver.

In a statement early Wednesday announcing its earnings figures, Boeing said it assumes that it will get regulatory approval for the 737 MAX’s return to service by the end of the year and that it will gradually increase the 737 production rate next year, from 42 to 57 jets per month by late 2020.

Ahead of a teleconference with analysts and the press, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement that “our top priority remains the safe return to service of the 737 MAX, and we’re making steady progress.”

“We’ve also taken action to further sharpen our company’s focus on product and services safety,” he added.

Although Muilenburg three months ago spoke of the possibility of shutting down for a period the 737 final assembly factory in Renton if there was a further delay in getting the MAX back in service, the company is still holding off on such a drastic action, which is now not expected unless regulatory approval slips again into next year.

Revenue plunges

Boeing’s financial results show a profit of $1.2 billion, or $2.05 per share, on revenue of $20 billion in the third quarter.

That’s compared with a profit in the same quarter a year ago of $2.4 billion, or $4.07 per share, on revenue of $25 billion.

The Commercial Airplanes division specifically showed a net reduction in revenue of $5.8 billion compared to a year ago as it delivered just five 737s in the quarter, all military variants, compared to 138 deliveries a year ago.

Commercial Airplanes showed an overall loss of $40 million compared to a profit a year ago of $2 billion.

Before the MAX crisis, Boeing had been gushing cash from ever increasing jet production and cash flow had become the metric by which investors judged the company’s performance. But with the 737 MAX deliveries at zero, Boeing’s operating cash flow for the quarter was negative, at minus $2.4 billion, compared to positive cash flow a year earlier of $4.6 billion.

Although Boeing added no further MAX-related financial write-offs, its total debt swelled by $5.5 billion during the quarter.

The results came in even lower that the reduced expectations on Wall Street. Boeing’s core profit figure, adjusted to exclude certain pension items, was $1.45 per share, well below the consensus projection from analysts of $2.09 per share.

Remarkably, despite the financial impact of the MAX crisis, Boeing has maintained payments to shareholders at a high level. During the quarter, the company paid out $1.2 billion in dividends, reflecting a 20 percent increase in dividends per share compared to the same period of the prior year.

Boeing has been working for months to win regulators’ approval for the software fix it developed to address flaws in the flight-control system that went haywire on the two planes that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, as well as the updates it prepared for pilot training procedures and manuals.

It indicated Wednesday that foreign regulators will likely provide that approval later than the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S.

“These regulatory authorities will determine the timing and conditions of return to service in each relevant jurisdiction,” Boeing said.