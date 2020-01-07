Boeing on Tuesday reversed its long-held position that pilots would not need full-flight simulator training before flying the 737 MAX after the jet is cleared to return to service.

“Boeing has decided to recommend MAX simulator training combined with computer-based training for all pilots prior to returning the MAX safely to service,” interim Boeing CEO Greg Smith said in a statement.

He added that the change in approach was spurred because “public, customer and stakeholder confidence in the 737 MAX is critically important to us.”

“Safety is Boeing’s top priority,” Smith said.

A person familiar with the matter said the change in direction was spurred by the results of four days of testing in Seattle last month, when Boeing ran pilots from American Airlines, Southwest, United and Aeromexico through a series of emergency flight scenarios in MAX flight simulators to test the “human factors” elements of the updated flight control system, including the crew workload.

Although all of the pilots managed to eventually maintain control when confronted with various emergencies, including the type of system failure that occurred in the two fatal MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, about half of the pilots in the testing failed to follow the correct emergency procedures.

““They were using the wrong checklists,” said one person with knowledge of the tests.

In developing the MAX, Boeing had tried to avoid the need for simulator training because it’s expensive for airlines. For U.S. airlines to run all their pilots through the limited number of available flight simulators will take thousands of hours — hours when the companies earn no revenue from ticket-paying passengers.

As it pitched the MAX to airlines in 2011, Boeing promised airlines that the MAX would handle so much like the previous 737 NG model, and its cockpit would be so similar, that minimal training consisting of a short course on an iPad would be all that was needed for a pilot to transition from the earlier 737 to the MAX.

The expected savings from that were so important to airlines that in December 2011, when MAX launch customer Southwest Airlines placed the first order for 150 of the jets, Boeing included in the contract a clause guaranteeing a $1 million per airplane refund if simulator training were required.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will set the regulatory requirement regarding what pilot training is required in the U.S., is likely to follow Boeing’s recommendation.

Later this month, a key part of the process for returning the MAX to commercial service will be the convening of the Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB), a body of about 14 U.S. and foreign air carrier flight crews with diverse training that will evaluate the new systems on the MAX in full-motion simulator tests and come up with recommendations on what pilot training is required.

The FAA will use the data from the JOEB tests to develop a Flight Standardization Board (FSB) report that will detail the FAA’s official recommendations for pilot training.

“The FAA is following a thorough process, not a set timeline, to ensure that any design modifications to the 737 MAX are integrated with appropriate training and procedures,” the agency said Tuesday, adding that it will consider Boeing’s recommendation during the JOEB process.

The prospect of extensive simulator training now adds another big logistical hurdle before the MAX can return to service. There are only 34 full-motion MAX simulators in the world and tens of thousands of pilots who will need time on one.

It’s unclear if Boeing could add software to the more than 200 simulators designed for the prior 737 NG model so that they could be upgraded to simulate the MAX systems.