Growing demand for cargo planes means the 767 line in Everett will ramp up its output by 20 percent, and further increases could be ahead.

Boeing stock rose when the stock market opened Wednesday after it released a strong first quarter earnings report and raised its projection for 2018 profits by 3 percent.

The news overcame recent market jitters caused by fears of a trade war and by separate engine problems that have grounded some 787s and required inspections of many 737s.

In other encouraging news, Boeing announced that it will raise the production rate of the 767 from 2.5 to 3 jets per month beginning in 2020 because of a substantial increase in demand for the cargo-freighter version of that aircraft.

That should buoy the number of production jobs in Everett.

FedEx has 56 unfilled orders for the freighter version of the 767, UPS has four and another unidentified customer, rumored to be Qatar Airways, has three.

Amazon is another potential customer for this aircraft. The tech giant’s Prime Air unit has a fleet of 40 used 767s but has been negotiating with Boeing about a potentially large order of new freighters.

Bainbridge Island-based aviation analyst Scott Hamilton said Wednesday that Boeing’s rate hike “portends potentially big orders and this rate increase may be only the first to come.”

Beating Wall Street analysts’ expectations, Boeing’s profit in the first quarter rose 30 percent to $2.9 billion, or $4.15 per share, on revenue of $23.4 billion. That’s up from $2.2 billion, or $2.54 per share, on revenue of $22 billion a year earlier.

The planemaker delivered 184 commercial jets in the quarter, up from 169 a year ago.

The company reported solid profit margins — 11 percent in the commercial-airplane unit and 11.3 percent in the defense division.

After the strong performance, Boeing raised its guidance for 2018 earnings per share by 50 cents to between $16.40 and $16.60 per share.

As the markets opened on Wall Street, Boeing’s stock was up $4.50, or 1.4 percent, to almost $334.