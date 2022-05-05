Boeing is expected to move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday morning.

The WSJ cited “people familiar with the matter,” who said the relocation would allow the aerospace company executives to be closer to “key government decision makers” in Washington, D.C.

Details have yet to be finalized but an announcement of the move is expected as soon as next week, the paper reported.

