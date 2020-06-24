A Black manager at Boeing’s Everett jet assembly plant found racist symbols on his desk when he arrived for work Tuesday, prompting Boeing to launch an internal investigation and refer the incident to law enforcement.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal reacted with a strongly worded message to all 65,000 employees in his division Wednesday afternoon, expressing “my sadness, disappointment and disgust that anyone at Boeing would do this.”

A company spokesman said Boeing is withholding details of the symbols left for the manager for purposes of the investigation and to avoid giving whoever did it a platform.

“Racial discrimination, harassment and acts of intimidation will never be tolerated anywhere within Boeing,” Deal wrote. “I am committed to taking every action possible, including termination, for anyone involved in this incident.”

It’s not the first such recent incident, Deal’s message indicated. He wrote that “in the past few days we dismissed several employees after a thorough investigation found they engaged in behavior that is not consistent with our values.”

His message added, without giving details, that Boeing has taken similar action for other cases in different parts of the company.

“Over the last few weeks the racial inequity our Black teammates face has been top of mind for many of us – and rightfully so,” Deal told employees. “Sadly, race-based harassment, intimidation and discrimination continue to exist in our society.”

Describing these incidents as “disheartening and a stark reminder of how far our society has to go,” he asked employees to “respectfully stand up for our values” by speaking up when they witness acts of intimidation or harassment at work and by reporting such behavior.

"I also encourage all of us to listen, learn and talk about the racial inequity and injustice faced by teammates of color," Deal added.










