Boeing projected Wednesday that the manufacturing quality defects that have stalled 787 deliveries will eventually cost $1 billion.

With the commercial airplane business beset with troubles — external ones from the pandemic-driven air travel downturn, as well as self-inflicted wounds such as the 787 manufacturing mess — the aerospace giant in the third quarter reported another loss: $132 million, or 19 cents per share.

Boeing also wrote off $185 million in its space business for the problems that delayed the attempted launch during the quarter of the Starliner commercial crew program.

Boeing said 787 Dreamliner production will continue at the current low rate of about two airplanes per month until the Federal Aviation Administration is satisfied with Boeing’s proposed plan to inspect the planes and rework any defects, and allows deliveries of the jet to resume.

Dreamliner deliveries initially halted in fall 2020 when engineers discovered unacceptable gaps between fuselage sections. A few deliveries then resumed in March, only to stop again in May after more defects showed up.

Boeing said “the low production rates and rework are expected to result in approximately $1 billion of abnormal costs, of which $183 million was recorded in the quarter.”

Boeing will absorb those costs as losses as they are incurred in the coming quarters, rather than as a one-time accounting write-off like the charge in the space business.

Still, the third-quarter loss was an improvement on the loss of $466 million a year ago, when the 737 MAX was still grounded.

Boeing’s revenue in the quarter was $15.3 billion, up from $14.1 billion a year ago. Revenue from the return to service of the MAX offset the lower 787 deliveries.

The company said it has delivered more than 195 MAXs and that airlines have returned more than 200 previously grounded airplanes to service.

Boeing is now building the MAX in Renton at a rate of 19 jets per month. However, it delivered only 62 MAXs in the third quarter, so the backlog of nearly 400 planes built but undelivered during the extended grounding must have barely fallen.

With the MAX still not ramped up, the 787 blocked from deliveries, and very low production in its other jet programs, Boeing is still burning through cash, though now at a much lower rate than a year ago.

In the third quarter, free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow minus expenditures on cash and equipment, was negative $507 million, compared with negative $5.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

On Wednesday, Boeing reiterated its plan to boost MAX production to 31 jets per month in early 2022 — a move critical to stanching the cash bleed.