Still struggling with a wobbly supply chain and production slowdowns, Boeing lost $663 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter despite Wall Street analysts’ expectation of a profit.

Before Wednesday’s release of Boeing’s financial results, S&P Global Market Intelligence data showed the consensus estimate among financial analysts was for a quarterly profit of about $469 million.

Unlike the previous three quarters of 2022, there were no new write-offs to account for operational problems.

The massive $2.8 billion in third-quarter accounting write-offs for a series of defense program setbacks cleared the books for a cleaner fourth quarter.

And Boeing’s revenue of $20 billion for the quarter came in close to expectations, up 35% compared to a year earlier.

Boeing’s leadership pointed investors to the company’s cash flow, currently the most keenly watched financial metric as Boeing strives for recovery.

In the last quarter, company operations generated $3.1 billion in free cash flow — the cash left after paying operating costs and expenditure on equipment.

That’s the second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow. The cash generated in the second half of 2022 exceeded cash outflows in the first half to provide overall positive cash flow for the year of $2.3 billion, the first positive yearly cash flow result since 2018.

The 2022 fourth quarter loss compared to a huge loss of $4.2 billion, or $7.02 per share, in the same quarter of 2021.

Boeing’s net debt fell to $39.8 billion, down from $42.9 billion in the third quarter.

With that, despite posting another loss, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, in a message to employees Wednesday morning, called the fourth-quarter results “solid.”

Boeing maintained the targets set in November for increased jet deliveries in 2023 and reaffirmed its projection of free cash flow in 2023 between $3 billion and $5 billion.

“We’re making important strides and steadily improving performance,” Calhoun told employees. “Your resilience and hard work are building momentum, and we’re well on our way to restoring the operational strength we expect of ourselves at Boeing.”

However, the fourth-quarter loss, added to enormous losses of $1.2 billion in the first quarter and $3.3 billion in the third, sealed another money-losing year in 2022, Boeing’s fourth straight year of annual losses.

The total loss for 2022 came in at $5.1 billion, a bigger loss than the $4.3 billion in 2021.

Before that, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel, Boeing lost $11.9 billion in 2020. And following the second 737 MAX crash, it had lost $636 million in 2019.

The company’s last profitable year was 2018, when it made $10.5 billion.

Rob Stallard, a financial analyst with Vertical Research Partners in a note to investors after the results posted said he’s “not entirely comfortable” with Boeing showcasing the strong cash flow and ignoring the overall loss.

He wrote that cash flow will be strong as Boeing clears its “bloated inventory” of parked planes built much earlier but only now being delivered. Yet brushing off the loss won’t sit well with investors, he wrote.

Calhoun acknowledged that getting back to a 2018 level of profitability remains a long way off.

“While we have made meaningful progress, challenges remain and we have more work ahead to drive stability in our operations and within the supply chain,” his memo said.

Yet he predicted the year ahead will bring further progress toward recovery.

“We’re proud of how we closed out 2022, and despite the hurdles in front of us, we’re confident in our path ahead,” he wrote.

In presentations to investors in November, Calhoun had projected positive cash flow for 2022 and set a target of $10 billion in cash flow by 2025 or 2026.

He also set targets then for deliveries of the two most critical commercial jets — the 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner — at 400 to 450 MAXs and 70 to 80 Dreamliners.

Although Boeing has acknowledged that parts delays slowed 787 production in South Carolina way down in December and into this month, those targets were unchanged Wednesday.

Boeing’s total 2022 revenue was $66.6 billion, up 7% from $62.3 billion in 2021 — yet still far off Boeing’s 2018 peak of $101 billion.