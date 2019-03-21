Boeing said Thursday it will stop its moving assembly lines in Renton for three days next week, using the time”to help us recover from the impact of the winter storms and supplier delays.”

The company, under intense scrutiny from regulators worldwide after two 737 MAX 8 crashes killed more than 300 and led to the model’s grounding, said in a statement it is “still building airplanes and delivering 737 NGs.” That’s the older model that’s being phased out as Renton now predominantly makes the newer MAX models.

Boeing said that “while the production lines will not pulse forward on those days, work will continue in every area inside and outside the factory.” The company suggested the slowdown won’t affect its pace of finishing airplanes because “we are using buffer days already built into schedule.”

And it sought to distinguish the slowdown from any impact of the MAX grounding, insisting the slowdown is to “focus on completing work that was previously delayed.”

