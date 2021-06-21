Tim Keating, Boeing’s executive vice president of government operations, the company’s chief lobbyist and political strategist in Washington, D.C., and a leading figure on the jetmaker’s leadership council, is “no longer with the company.”

That’s the curt wording in a Monday afternoon memo from Chief Executive Dave Calhoun to Boeing’s government operations team, telling them that “effective immediately” Marc Allen, the company’s chief strategy officer, would abruptly take over Keating’s role on an interim basis.

Calhoun’s memo provided no explanation for Keating’s sudden departure, which happened without warning or transition. His message included not a word of praise or thanks for the departing executive, indicating that Keating has been ousted against his will.

Keating’s bio immediately disappeared from the list of executive biographies on Boeing’s corporate website.

In a statement, Boeing said “we do not intend to comment further.”

Keating, who formerly worked in the Clinton administration, played a key role for years in managing Boeing’s relationship with Congress and the White House.

Advertising

As a major U.S. defense contractor, Boeing has multibillion military contracts and its business depends on a tight relationship with the government, its single largest customer.

In 2011, Keating’s aggressive lobbying of Congress was instrumental in Boeing finally winning the KC-46 Air Force tanker contract, after years of bitter infighting over the possibility that it might go to Airbus.

After that victory, Keating opened a celebratory bottle of wine with Rich Michalski, his counterpart at the headquarters of the International Association of Machinists union. The two had collaborated to swing Republicans and Democrats behind Boeing.

Keating’s closeness with Michalski also played a critical role in the bitterly contested Machinists vote in 2013 that secured the building of the 777X in Everett.

After local union leaders in the Puget Sound district rejected Boeing’s demand for major concessions — in particular, freezing the traditional pensions of their members — and their members voted it down, the national union leadership, encouraged by Keating, engineered a second vote and swung it in Boeing’s favor.

Before joining Boeing in 2008, Keating had been senior vice president of government relations for Honeywell and chairman of the board at Timmons and Company — one of Washington’s most prestigious lobbying firms.

Advertising

Earlier, Keating served the Clinton administration as special assistant to the president and staff director for White House legislative affairs.

Before joining the Clinton administration, Keating held several positions with the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served as assistant floor manager for the Democratic leadership.

Calhoun’s internal memo announcing Keating’s leaving said the company has “already initiated a search for a new leader for this critical role at Boeing.

“In the meantime, I have great confidence in Marc’s ability to lead our world-class Government Operations team on the many important public policy matters and global engagement initiatives we are currently working on,” Calhoun wrote.