Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down as Boeing CEO effective immediately, according to a statement released Monday by the airplane manufacturer, which has been haunted by fatal crashes of its 737 MAX.

David Calhoun, the board’s current chairman, will take over as president and CEO starting Jan. 13.

Muilenburg’s handling of the MAX crisis has come under fire from all sides, although the board voiced support for him as recently as October, when Calhoun replaced him as chairman. Boeing’s statement Monday highlighted the need “to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders.”

Two weeks ago the head of Boeing’s primary regulator, Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson, delivered an unusually blunt public dressing down after directing Muilenburg in a Washington D.C. meeting to stop predicting when the MAX would fly again.

Dickson wrote to Congress that “Boeing continues to pursue a return-to-service schedule that is not realistic due to delays that have accumulated for a variety of reasons.” He added: “More concerning, the Administrator wants to directly address the perception that some of Boeing’s public statements have been designed to force FAA into taking quicker action.”

Last week, in a tacit acknowledgement that the timetable for returning the plane to service is unknown, Boeing said it will suspend MAX production in Renton after the holiday break.

In the meantime, while Calhoun wraps up his non-Boeing commitments, Boeing chief financial officer Greg Smith will step in as interim CEO for what the company describes as a brief transition period.

“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” Boeing said in the statement. “Under the company’s new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the (Federal Aviation Administration), other global regulators and its customers.”

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March after the second of two crashes that killed a combined total of 346 people.

Muilenburg was criticized sharply during an intense October hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives, with some members of a House panel calling on him to resign.

“I think it’s pretty clear to me, to the families of the victims and to the American public that you should resign and do it immediately,” Rep. Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., said in the hearing.

Boeing announced last week, nine months after the FAA grounded the MAX, that it would halt production on the plane in January. The company has faced an unprecedented crisis, with more than 700 MAX aircraft grounded worldwide, including nearly 400 built since the grounding. Many have been in storage so long they’ll need extensive maintenance before they fly.

Also last week, United Airlines said it would pull the MAX from its flight schedule until June. The same day, Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages, said it would end deliveries intended for the MAX in January, and Boeing’s new Starliner capsule went off course on a planned trip to the International Space Station.

Calhoun says he strongly believes in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX. Calhoun will remain a member of the board when he takes over as CEO.

Board member Lawrence Kellner, who will become the non-executive chairman effective immediately, praised Calhoun in a prepared statement.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, I am pleased that Dave has agreed to lead Boeing at this critical juncture,” Kellner said in the statement. “Dave has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognizes the challenges we must confront. The board and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Boeing team to ensure that today marks a new way forward for our company.”

