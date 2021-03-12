Boeing selected a new honcho for its 737 MAX jetliner program — the fifth executive to hold the post since 2018.

Ed Clark Jr., a vice president who previously served as chief mechanic and chief engineer for the single-aisle aircraft family, was named general manager of the operation, according to a memo sent to employees Friday.

His duties include running the Renton campus where Boeing has manufactured the workhorse 737s for more than a half-century. The program grappled with parts shortages in 2018, and hundreds of undelivered jets built during a grounding imposed in March 2019 after two fatal crashes.

Clark held leadership roles at Southwest Airlines Co., the world’s largest 737 operator, and now-defunct Trans World Airlines before joining Boeing in 2006 as chief mechanic for single-aisle replacement studies. More recently, he was a vice president for global technical operations with the planemaker’s global services division.

He replaces Walter Odisho, a former Toyota Motor Corp. executive who joined the planemaker in 2013 as a vice president in charge of manufacturing, safety and quality. Odisho is retiring after taking over the 737 program a year ago, nursing the Renton site back online following a four-month shutdown.

Odisho “has been a tireless champion for safety and first-time quality,” Mark Jenks, vice president in charge of airplane programs, said in the memo.

