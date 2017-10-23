Boeing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said Monday they’d reached an agreement that reduces costs in the Japanese supplier’s production of 787 Dreamliner wings.

Boeing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said Monday they’d reached an agreement that reduces costs in the Japanese supplier’s production of 787 Dreamliner wings. The agreement also includes a commitment to jointly study aerostructure technologies for future-generation commercial jets. No specifics were disclosed.

Mitsubishi and the two other Japanese ‘Heavies’ have been pressing to learn what roles they might have in building Boeing’s next jet, often called the 797.

Mitsubishi also makes fuselage sections for the 767, 777 and 777X programs. A Boeing statement said it annually procures about $5 billion worth of goods and services from Japan.