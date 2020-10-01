Boeing told employees Thursday morning it will consolidate 787 Dreamliner production in South Carolina, abandoning the original assembly line in Everett.

The formal announcement that Washington state loses the airplane it worked so hard to secure 17 years ago was no surprise, after news broke Tuesday evening.

In a message to employees, Seattle-based Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal told them the move to consolidate the work in North Charleston, South Carolina, will be done by “mid-2021, according to our best estimate.”

As he shared the news, Deal acknowledged that “the 787 is the tremendous success it is today thanks to our great teammates in Everett. They helped give birth to an airplane that changed how airlines and passengers want to fly.”

Then he cited the collapse of the airliner business “through the unprecedented global pandemic,” to give Everett employees the bottom line:

“To ensure we can be effective in a market that will be smaller in the near-term, … we made a decision earlier this morning to consolidate 787 production in South Carolina after months of detailed and thorough study.”

“This strategy affects many teammates so it was important we took the time to run a rigorous and thoughtful evaluation,” Deal wrote. “For months, teams studied options, engaged all of our stakeholders, including unions, and considered a number of factors including logistics, efficiency and long-term health of our production system.”

“It became clear that consolidating to a single 787 production location in South Carolina will make us more competitive and efficient, better positioning Boeing to weather these challenging times and win new business.”

“Today’s decision does not change our commitment to Washington state,” he said, adding that the 777X airplane built in Everett and the 737 MAX jet family built in Renton “are just as important to the future of our company as the 787.”

This breaking story will be updated.