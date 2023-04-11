After a prolonged stretch of anemic jet delivery rates, Boeing’s total deliveries surged in March, marking the plane-maker’s second-highest monthly total in four years.

Boeing jet orders and deliveries data released Tuesday suggests an acceleration of the rework on MAXs and Dreamliners previously grounded and stored.

Ramping up the rework on stored planes as well as the production of new jets is vital to Boeing’s recovery efforts.

The March surge may also have been boosted by airlines moving to take deliveries in time for spring break and Easter holiday travel after holding off on taking planes during the slow travel months of January and February.

Out of Renton, Everett and North Charleston, S.C., Boeing delivered 64 commercial aircraft, including 52 single-aisle 737 MAXs and seven twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners.

Since the current production rates are 31 per month for the MAX and about three per month for the Dreamliner, many of those jets clearly were delivered out of the inventory of planes parked in long-term storage.

Advertising

Airbus data released Tuesday shows it delivered only 61 commercial jets in March, leaving Boeing ahead in the monthly jet delivery tally for the first time in several years.

Boeing’s European rival doesn’t have to deal with reworking parked planes. However, it has been struggling to overcome supply chain delays, and jet production has been slow so far this year.

Boeing finished the first quarter of the year with 130 jets delivered. Airbus delivered only 127 jets in the same period.

Airlines eager to take jets

In past four years, the only month with more Boeing deliveries than March was last December, with 69 aircraft delivered. The end-of-year rush to reach targets typically makes December the highest delivery month of the year.

The 52 MAX deliveries in March were just one fewer than in December and twice as many as the February output.

In March, Southwest and United each took a dozen MAXs, while seven went to Air Lease Corp and five to Ryanair.

Advertising

In a single day in March, Iraqi Airways took three MAXs.

And Miami-based lessor 777 Partners also took three MAXs, its fourth delivery this year.

Troubles last month at an airline partly owned by 777 Partners, Flair of Canada — which had four MAXs repossessed for nonpayment of leases — have sown doubt as to whether the lessor will take all of the MAXs it has ordered.

A Boeing customer with knowledge of the deliveries, who asked not to be identified to preserve that business relationship, said three of those MAXs went to Flair and one to Bonza, a startup airline in Australia also partly owned by 777 Partners.

Flair CEO Stephen Jones said late last month that the airline would take two more MAXs by June despite being four jets short of its original fleet plan for the summer. With the March deliveries, that’s now accomplished.

Boeing also delivered 11 larger widebody aircraft, including seven Dreamliners, three 777 cargo planes and one 767 cargo jet.

Advertising

Dreamliner deliveries resumed after a temporary pause in February over a documentation error related to part of the fuselage supplied by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kan.

Deliveries of the 767, both the freighter version and the Air Force tanker, had been halted for almost three months after discovery that the required cleaning and painting process had not been followed in the interiors of some of the fuel tanks.

Those aircraft must have the interiors of the fuel tanks cleaned and repainted, a painstaking job. The delivery of a single 767 freighter to FedEx in March was the first this year.

“We’re working through the process and will deliver them as we finish the work,” said a Boeing spokesperson.

Boeing wins on March orders, too

March was a steady month for Boeing jet orders, with 60 new orders and 22 cancellations for a net of 38 new orders in the month.

That’s not counting either the 78 widebody jets for Saudi Arabia announced in March or the 220 Boeing aircraft for Air India announced the previous month. Neither of those deals has been finalized yet.

Sponsored

Highlights of the March sales included 21 MAXs ordered by Japan Airlines, as well as seven 787s ordered by Lufthansa of Germany, and five more 787s ordered by EVA Air of Taiwan.

In addition, Boeing restored to its backlog in March a net total of additional 22 jets, orders for which had previously been in doubt due to contractual or financial issues.

Airbus booked 20 new orders in March with two cancellations for a total of 18 net new orders.

Once again, this doesn’t count recently announced large orders from Air India and from China that are not yet finalized.

At the end of the first quarter, Boeing has booked 56 net new orders while Airbus booked 142.