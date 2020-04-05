Boeing will continue indefinitely its shutdown of local factory operations rather than reopening Wednesday as planned, it told Washington state employees Sunday via email.

“Boeing is extending the temporary suspension of operations at all Puget Sound area and Moses Lake sites until further notice,” the company told employees.

Boeing has about roughly 70,000 employees in the state. The decision affects about 30,000 of them, mostly production workers.

The company said its decision was based on its “continuing focus on the health and safety of its employees, current assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the reliability of the supply chain, and additional recommendations from government health authorities.”

The company is paying employees their regular salaries only through Wednesday, the two-week mark of the shutdown, a Boeing spokesman said. From then on, employees not working can use paid time off — either vacation or sick leave.

According to state Employment Security guidelines, employees should also be eligible for unemployment benefits. A fact sheet on the agency’s website states when a company shuts down “due to a business slowdown” or “due to a quarantine,” its employees are eligible for unemployment insurance.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families and our communities is our shared priority,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal. “We will take this time to continue to listen to our incredible team, and assess applicable government direction, the spread of the coronavirus in the community, and the reliability of our suppliers to ensure we are ready for a safe and orderly return to operations.”

Boeing said the volunteers who have continued working to support essential site and services work should continue to report to their assigned shifts and that employees in the Puget Sound area and at Moses Lake who can work from home should continue to do so.

Growing number of infections

Boeing figures released internally Saturday show at end of day Friday, the company had 133 confirmed cases among employees worldwide, up from 118 a day earlier and from 73 one week earlier.

Of that total, 95 employees are in Washington state, up from 54 a week earlier.

This data also shows in the first three days of April, 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Boeing’s workforce. Though local production was shut down and workers sent home March 25, Washington state employees accounted for 21 of those new cases.

According to Boeing’s breakdown of those new cases, 14 of those work at the Everett widebody jet plant. Based on contact tracing interviews with the employees after they reported a positive test, the company said it believes only six were infectious while working inside the plant, while eight others “were not in the workplace when they were infectious.”

Everett has seen by far the majority of cases — and Boeing’s first COVID-19 death, 57-year-old quality control inspector Elton Washington.

The new cases this month also include five employees at Boeing’s commercial jet manufacturing complex in North Charleston, S.C. and five more at its defense facility in St. Louis, Mo.

Both those facilities, which are in communities hit less hard by COVID-19 than the Puget Sound region, remain open.

However Boeing’s Ridley Park helicopter manufacturing plant in the Philadelphia area was shut down Thursday for two weeks. On Sunday, the death toll from COVID-19 in Philadelphia had climbed to 43.

In an internal update Sunday to Boeing’s COVID-19 statistics, just four new cases were added company-wide. It’s unclear if this represents a genuine slowdown in the infection rate or a lack of reporting over the weekend.

The message’s reference to “additional recommendations from government health authorities” appears to be an allusion to Friday’s new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that encourages people to cover their faces while out and about near others.

Earlier Friday, a management conference call briefed Boeing front-line managers, telling them a return to work Wednesday was still the plan. In that call, managers were told that due to a scarcity of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves, Boeing would not provide PPE to everyone in the factory, only to those in certain confined work areas.

That stance had already provoked anger among some workers and opposition from the union. Jon Holden, president of District 751 of the International Association of Machinists (IAM), in an interview Saturday expressed “great concern that Boeing is asking people to work in conditions that will simply continue to pass the virus along.”

The new CDC guidance might have made Boeing’s position on PPE untenable.

Sunday’s message to employees states “as the suspension of operations continues, Boeing will continue to monitor government guidance and actions on COVID-19, and its associated impact on all company operations.”