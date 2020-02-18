In the latest of a string of quality control issues, Boeing discovered debris that mechanics left inside the wing fuel tanks of several undelivered 737 MAXs during the aircraft assembly process. Boeing has ordered inspections of all the undelivered MAXs, about 400 of which are stored at various locations.

Boeing spokesman Bernard Choi said “it’s still undecided if we will inspect the rest” of the MAX fleet, another 386 aircraft that were delivered to customers but have been grounded for almost a year and are parked at airfields around the world. “Obviously, we’ll do what’s right for safety,” Choi added.

Mark Jenks, vice president and general manager of the 737 program and of the Renton site, sent all 737 employees a message Tuesday outlining a series of actions to deal with the problem of what’s referred to in the aviation industry as “Foreign Object Debris,” or FOD.

“FOD is absolutely unacceptable,” his message said. “We need our entire team to make this a priority.”

Boeing spokesman Chaz Bickers said that although Boeing must now inspect all the stored MAXs for similar debris, “we don’t think this changes our timeline for the MAX return to service” by mid-summer.

The FOD problem on the MAX was first reported Tuesday on Scott Hamilton’s Leeham.net aviation site.

Hamilton said the objects found inside the aircraft included left-behind tools and rags. Either would be cause for serious concern. Tools banging around inside a fuel tank could damage sensors or wiring. A rag could block a fuel line.

Boeing has had constant trouble with FOD discoveries in the past couple of years, previously on the 767-based KC-46 military tanker built in Everett and on the 787s built in North Charleston, S.C.