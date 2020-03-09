A Boeing employee at the Everett widebody jet plant has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The employee is now in quarantine and receiving treatment, Boeing said Monday.

The company said it has notified its employees and is following the advice of public health officials.

Boeing has asked all coworkers of the infected employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor. And it has conducted a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces.

“We’re taking action to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families,” Boeing said in a statement. “We have asked employees in the Puget Sound region who are able to perform work offsite to telecommute from home. We continue to communicate openly and frequently with our employees and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures.”

