Boeing said Thursday it now projects the 737 MAX won’t get clearance to fly until mid-year, months further out than previously expected.

“We are informing our customers and suppliers that we are currently estimating that the ungrounding of the 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020,” Boeing said in a statement.

“This updated estimate is informed by our experience to date with the certification process. It is subject to our ongoing attempts to address known schedule risks and further developments that may arise,” the statement adds. “It also accounts for the rigorous scrutiny that regulatory authorities are rightly applying at every step of their review of the 737 MAX’s flight control system and the Joint Operations Evaluation Board process which helps determines pilot training requirements.”

Boeing emphasized that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will make the final call. “However, in order to help our customers and suppliers plan their operations, we periodically provide them with our best estimate of when regulators will begin to authorize the ungrounding of the 737 MAX,” Boeing said.

The FAA, in a statement, said it’s following “a thorough, deliberate process to verify that all proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 MAX meet the highest certification standards,” adding that “We have set no timeframe for when the work will be completed.”

Previously, the industry had anticipated the FAA completing its process by late March or early April.

Advertising

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United, in anticipation of likely further delay and also allowing another month to six weeks after clearance to get their grounded MAXs ready and their pilots trained, had already removed the MAX from their schedules until early June.

With Thursday’s announcement, those airlines will have to push the MAX further out and must now plan on not having the airplane for most of the peak summer travel season.

“We acknowledge and regret the continued difficulties that the grounding of the 737 MAX has presented to our customers, our regulators, our suppliers, and the flying public,” it added.

A person within Boeing who asked not to be identified said the revised schedule was a result of the company learning through experience that each milestone of the certification process “is taking longer than any of us anticipated.”

The person said Boeing felt the need to disclose the latest estimate and relayed the information Thursday morning to many of its airline customers and the FAA.