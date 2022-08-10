Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May last year, ending a blockage that has starved the manufacturer of cash, added $5.5 billion in costs, and led to a build-up of more than 120 jets in storage.

The delivery pipeline was formally cleared Monday when the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it was satisfied with the changes Boeing had made to its production system to ensure that the 787s meet all certification standards.

The plane was delivered at Boeing’s North Charleston, South Carolina, plant. In an Instagram post, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the jet is the first of nine the airline expects to take this year.

In a message to employees, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal wrote: “Resuming deliveries is a beginning. I look forward to many more as we continue to focus on safety, quality and stability.”

Deliveries were initially halted in fall 2020 when quality defects were discovered: very small gaps at the joins in the carbon composite fuselages. Eight airplanes in service with airlines were grounded and intensive inspections were initiated.

A trickle of deliveries resumed in the spring of last year, but then were halted again as further quality flaws showed up all over the structure of the airplanes.

Advertising

Since then Boeing has worked to identify and fix the problems, conducting substantial rework on hundreds of airplanes. Separately, it has had to convince the FAA that assembly of the 787 now meets its strict specifications.

“We’ll continue to take the time needed to ensure each one meets our highest quality standards,” Deal told employees in his message Wednesday. “Every action and decision influences our customers’ trust in Boeing – we build trust one airplane at a time.”

Rather than rely on that commitment from Boeing, in the immediate future, the FAA will check the quality of Boeing’s workmanship — one airplane at a time.

The safety agency will inspect each individual aircraft before an airworthiness certificate is issued and cleared for delivery.

The 787 problems have come at enormous cost to Boeing. For months, with deliveries impossible, Boeing has reduced production to a very low level.

Late last year, the company announced a $3.5 billion accounting write-off and estimated that a further $2 billion in abnormal production costs would be accrued as the rework is performed and production slowly resumes.