The delivery marks the first step in a planned 18-plane batch that in turn sets the stage for further sales in a $44 billion program.

Boeing is poised to make history as a pair of its new KC-46 Pegasus tankers take off Friday for a U.S. Air Force base in Kansas to provide overdue and much-needed replacements for Eisenhower-era aerial refuelers.

The two planes are the opening deliveries in Boeing’s $44 billion program to create the first U.S.-built flying gas station for the Pentagon’s fleet since the KC-10A Extender in 1981. Boeing workers, defense officials and reporters marked the event alongside a gunmetal grey tanker parked at its Everett plant Thursday, munching on tanker-themed cookies while a live band blared Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxy Lady.”

The debut of the military aircraft “solidifies the Boeing company as the tanker company for the U.S. and the world,” said Leanne Caret, chief executive officer of Boeing’s defense division, as she handed the keys for the two planes to General Maryanne Miller of the Air Mobility Command.

But hovering over the celebration was uncertainty over when the Chicago-based manufacturer will meet a bigger, more crucial milestone: delivering the first 18 aircraft. Caret declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that the last of that initial batch would arrive three years later than initially planned.

The contractor missed an August 2017 deadline for delivering 18 planes, two spare engines and nine sets of wing-mounted refueling pods. The deliveries have already slipped past a revised estimate of October 2018. Now, the Defense Contract Management Agency is predicting Boeing won’t fulfill its commitment until the third quarter of 2020.

