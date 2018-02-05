Boeing rolls out the MAX 7, the third and smallest version of the new 737 jet family, which faces stiff competition from the Bombardier CSeries.

Boeing rolled out the third and smallest member of the new 737 MAX jet family, the 737 MAX 7, at its Renton plant Monday.

While overall the MAX family has sold extremely well, with more than 4,200 ordered, sales of the MAX 7 model have been very slow, despite a redesign in 2016 that stretched the fuselage to add two extra rows of seats.

This model is a shrunken version of the MAX 8, and is less fuel efficient on a per-seat basis. It faces competition from Bombardier’s all-new CSeries CS300 aircraft, which has lower fuel and operating costs.

Airbus, which is in the process of acquiring the CSeries jet family, said it will market the CS300 in preference to its own A319.

Only Southwest Airlines, Westjet of Canada, and jet lessor Air Lease Corp. are known to have ordered the MAX 7, and Southwest recently deferred deliveries of 23 of them by four years.

Flight tests of the MAX 7 should begin in the coming days, ahead of first delivery next year.