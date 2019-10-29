Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced a litany of hostile questioning in a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, but mostly escaped being pinned down on key details related to specific failures that led to two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX.

His appearance at least clarified how the company accepts only limited accountability for what happened.

Muilenburg admitted that “we made mistakes, we got some things wrong.”

Yet, the only specific mistake he cited was that a warning light that should have indicated an error in an angle-of-attack sensor was not working due to a software glitch.

“We got the implementation wrong,” Muilenburg said of this error, which Boeing knew about more than a year before the first crash a year ago, but assessed as not serious.

Regarding the much more significant flight-control software that was triggered by a single bad sensor and caused the planes to nose-dive — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — Muilenburg stuck by Boeing’s insistence that the design and certification of that system was done according to “long-standing industry standards.”

Muilenburg said the question now being raised about those standards is whether the assumed pilot response times were not realistic. In other words, a focus on whether assumed pilot competence has to be reassessed rather than Boeing’s.

He flatly dismissed accounts that Boeing inadequately communicated the details of MCAS to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). And he never had to address how a design without redundancy passed muster during the MAX’s development.

Muilenburg’s only discomfiting moments came when a few senators chose to vent.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., abandoned the pretense of asking questions and went on a rant.

“My anger has only grown,” Blumenthal said as he accused Boeing of “a pattern of deliberate concealment.”

“Boeing came to my office shortly after the accidents and said they were the result of pilot errors,” he added. “Those pilots never had a chance.”

Calling the MAX aircraft “flying coffins,” he shouted that “you were lying to us” and accused Boeing of “putting profits over safety.”

Sen. Jon Tester, R-Mont., declared “I would walk before I would get on a 737 MAX … I see corners being cut.”

Tester then moved on and Muilenburg never did seize the opportunity to respond to this remark and offer reassurance to air travelers who might feel the same way.

One of the few senators to wait for Muilenburg to answer and then ask effective follow-ups was Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who read aloud the recently disclosed instant message exchange between two senior Boeing technical pilots in 2016, in which one of them talked about lying to the FAA.

Cruz drilled into why Muilenburg learned of this stunning exchange only when it became public, though the company had provided the document to the Department of Justice in February.

“How in the hell did nobody bring this to your attention?” Cruz asked.

Muilenburg for once was left fumbling. “I didn’t see the details,” he said. “I counted on my (legal) counsel to handle this appropriately.” And no, he had to admit, he had not talked directly to the pilot in the exchange who is still employed at Boeing.

But these were only passing moments of discomfort. Beyond that, Muilenburg was able to keep his cool and get away with mostly banal answers. He showed hints of emotion when the families of the victims stood up.

As is typical of congressional hearings where politicians tend to grandstand rather than probe for real answers, the hearing proved a frustrating couple of hours for anyone seeking clear information on the crashes.

The senators for the most part made statements, rather than asking for answers. When they did ask questions, they often didn’t wait for Muilenburg’s answer. And when they did get an answer, they rarely asked pointed follow-up questions.

When Muilenburg was asked about multiple media reports, initially in The Seattle Times last March, that a significant change to MCAS late in the jet’s development — extending its authority to move the jet’s horizontal tail and push the nose down — was not fully vetted by the FAA, he flatly rejected this as “a false report.”

None of the senators followed up to ask how that squares with details in the final Lion Air investigation report.

That report noted that Boeing submitted to the FAA its revised system safety assessment — with MCAS authority extended — in November 2016 and that just the following month the FAA’s response to Boeing was to simply “accept” the submission, with a notation added indicating that approval of the assessment was delegated to Boeing.

In any case, the report concluded, the FAA’s focus on the system safety assessment “was mainly around other system changes and not MCAS.”

Similarly, a report earlier this month by an international panel of air-safety regulators found that Boeing submitted to the FAA an inadequate technical description of MCAS, lacking full details of when the system activated and the extent of its power to push an airplane nose down.

Boeing’s documentation of MCAS was fragmented and incomplete, the report said. When Boeing changed the design to make it more powerful and to reduce the trigger mechanism to a single sensor, that wasn’t fully communicated to the FAA.