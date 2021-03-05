With Boeing in crisis due to the grounding of the 737 MAX and the coronavirus pandemic’s hit to air travel, chief executive Dave Calhoun chose last March to forgo his base salary for the rest of the year and his annual incentive bonus for 2020, voluntarily leaving aside $3.6 million that he could have taken.

With that, his direct take-home pay last year was just over $269,000 (his base salary up to March 20), according to a Boeing regulatory filing Friday.

Adding the value of standard personal benefits for Boeing executives — including the use of aircraft and limousines for personal travel, life insurance premiums and company contributions to his retirement plan — the compensation actually paid out in his first year in the job came to just shy of $560,000.

Calhoun also was granted just over $20.5 million in stock awards last year, though none of those have vested yet. Counting that future remuneration, his total compensation was just over $21 million.

According to details in the annual proxy statement that shows compensation figures for the company’s five highest-paid executives, Calhoun left on the table $1.1 million in base salary from March through December and a guaranteed bonus of $2.52 million.

Last year’s filing showed that Calhoun’s predecessor as CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, had pocketed $30 million in 2019, including his base salary and stock awards that vested that year.

This year, the three-year performance stock awards for executives that were awarded in 2018 to cover the 2018-2020 performance period paid out at zero.

However, aside from Calhoun who voluntarily gave up his bonus as a gesture of sacrifice as the company struggled, the other four top executives did accept annual incentive bonuses — although these were reduced somewhat by Boeing’s financial losses in 2020.

Stan Deal, chief executive of the local Commercial Airplanes division, received a bonus of $675,740. That was just 56% of his pre-set target bonus of $1,210,000 due to the poor 2020 financial performance.

Calhoun’s stock awards for the future

Calhoun, 63, a former GE Aviation executive who had been on the Boeing board since 2009, took over as CEO in January 2020 after Muilenburg was fired for mishandling the return to service of the 737 MAX.

As a new employee in 2020, Calhoun had no previous long-term performance award. However, Boeing gave Calhoun two large stock awards worth $17 million upon hiring. Those didn’t vest during 2020.

Of that, $10 million is compensation for amounts forfeited when he left the Blackstone Group to take the Boeing job. He’ll get that in three equal installments starting this year.

The other $7 million is contingent on Calhoun having “substantially achieved” a series of performance goals by the end of 2023.

The goals included getting the 737 MAX back into service, which is already complete. The major remaining goals are a successful crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner space capsule and entry into service of the new 777X.

That last goal is already delayed until late 2023.

In addition, Calhoun was granted $3.5 million in 2020 as a long-term performance award that will vest in early 2023.

Despite the 2018 three-year performance award paying out zero, Boeing’s other top executives actually earned more in 2020 than in the previous year.

This story will be updated.