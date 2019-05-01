Facing an onslaught of lawsuits and a criminal investigation, Boeing announced Wednesday the appointment of a newly created czar to oversee all legal matters arising from two deadly crashes of 737 MAX jetliners.

J. Michael Luttig, 64, a former federal appeals court judge who has served as Boeing’s general counsel since 2006, was named counselor and senior adviser to Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the company’s board of directors.

The move reflects the complex and potentially costly fallout stemming from the crashes, coming on the heels of statements indicating Boeing plans to take an aggressive stance in responding to civil allegations and any potential criminal accusations.

Boeing also has raised the possibility it might take the unusual step of asking that the lawsuits be thrown out of courts on its home turf in the U.S. and moved to foreign — and possibly more favorable — locales where the crashes occurred.

Boeing said Luttig will manage all legal matters related to the Lion Air crash off Indonesia in October and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in that country in March, in which a total of 346 people were killed, the Chicago-based company said in a news release. He will also handle other “special matters,” Boeing said without elaborating.

“During his 13 years of service at Boeing, Judge Luttig has built the finest legal team in the world and delivered an unparalleled record of success for the company,” Muilenburg said. “Judge Luttig is not only a brilliant legal mind, but also a critical voice on all the important issues and opportunities facing our company.”

Muilenburg staked out the company’s position in a tense news conference Monday after the company’s annual shareholder meeting, during which he defended the design and certification process for the MAX.