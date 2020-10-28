Boeing on Wednesday announced it will shrink its workforce further, saying that by the end of next year it will employ 31,000 fewer people companywide than at the beginning of this year.

That’s a cut of just over 19% — from 161,000 to 130,000 — almost double the previous plan to cut 16,000 jobs or 10% of the total workforce.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun warned three months ago that more cuts would have to be made beyond the 10%, without specifying a figure.

At that time, Boeing said it expected to achieve the 10% cut through 19,000 employees leaving while about 3,000 new hires joined the company, mostly on the defense and space side.

Though Boeing did not break down the local impact of the additional job losses announced Wednesday, many of the cuts will inevitably be made in the pandemic-hit Commercial Airplanes division in the Puget Sound region.

Spokesperson Bradley Akuiburo said that “as with our previous workforce actions, we expect our corporate functions and commercial airplane and services businesses to be most affected.”

He said that beyond natural attrition as employees leave or retire, Boeing is looking at a reduction of about 7,000 additional employees through a combination of further buyouts and layoffs through the end of 2021.

In a message to employees Wednesday morning announcing the cuts, CEO Calhoun noted that in the third quarter, “the deep impacts of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation market and our business are reflected in lower revenue, earnings and cash flow compared to this time last year.”

Boeing reported a net loss for the quarter ending in September of $466 million, or 79 cents per share. That compares to a profit of $1.2 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue fell to $14.1 billion, down from $20 billion a year earlier.

During the quarter, free cash flow — the money Boeing took in minus what it spent on operations and capital expenditure — was negative $5.1 billion.

That’s a cash outflow of $55 million per day.

Boeing ended the quarter with $27 billion of cash on hand, with debt of $61 billion.

A surplus of airplanes

The backdrop to Boeing’s losses is the financial stress on airlines.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) data shows that worldwide air passenger traffic fell 64% this year through August. Almost 7,000 aircraft are parked on the ground, cutting in half the total fleet capacity in terms of airplane seats.

In a presentation Tuesday to the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT), aviation data analysis firm Cirium forecast that the pandemic is likely to render about 4,000 passenger aircraft permanently surplus.

Cirium’s global head of consultancy, Rob Morris, said about 10% of those aircraft could be converted to freighters. The rest are “doomed,” meaning they will be scavenged for parts or simply scrapped.

Separately, Morris said Cirium research indicates that of the roughly 450 737 MAXs Boeing has built but hasn’t been able to deliver, as many as 200 will have to be reallocated to a new airline because the original customer no longer wants them.

At the end of his ISTAT presentation, , Morris outlined various aviation recovery scenarios.

The bottom line for Airbus and Boeing is that for almost every scenario — all but one that assumes a fast recovery once a vaccine is released — Cirium’s airplane production forecast is for “further cuts in 2021, with no significant ramp-up until 2023 or 2024.”