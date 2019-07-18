Ahead of its official quarterly earnings release next week, Boeing on Thursday bit the bullet and announced a huge $4.9 billion after-tax accounting charge due to the financial impact of the 737 MAX grounding.

This big cut to earnings will produce Boeing’s first quarterly loss in ten years. Prior to the announcement, S&P Capital IQ had projected a second-quarter profit of $1.3 billion, which will now turn into a loss of around $3.6 billion, the largest loss in Boeing history.

The last time Boeing recorded a net loss was the third quarter of 2009, when it lost $1.6 billion after writing off three flight test 787 Dreamliners and taking a charge for delays on the 747-8.

The charge was recognized in expectation that penalties for late deliveries and other costs will continue over a number of years, even assuming that regulators clear the MAX to fly again in early fall.

In addition to that one-time charge, Boeing also increased its estimated costs to produce the 737 by $1.7 billion in the second quarter, primarily due to the reduced production rate.

That means that this amount will be added to the cost of manufacturing the 737, spread out over the assumed number of 737s remaining to be built, which for accounting purposes is just over 3,000 aircraft.

Boeing similarly added $1 billion to the 737 production costs last quarter because of the reduced production. The combined $2.7 billion addition to the costs will reduce the profit margin on each future 737 delivery and cut the cash flow per aircraft delivered by $900,000.

The charge focuses on the impact of the grounding and does not include any estimate of the financial liability Boeing will incur as a result of the crashes, which potentially could be in the region of $3 billion.

Boeing said that the charge will cut Boeing’s quarterly revenue and pre-tax profits by $5.6 billion.

Boeing Chairman and Chief executive Dennis Muilenburg, in a statement, said, “The MAX grounding presents significant headwinds and the financial impact recognized this quarter reflects the current challenges and helps to address future financial risks.”

In arriving at the multibillion-dollar figure, Boeing said it “assumed approval of 737 MAX return to service in the U.S. and other jurisdictions begins early in the fourth quarter 2019. This assumption reflects the company’s best estimate at this time, but actual timing of return to service could differ from this estimate.”

Boeing further assumed a gradual increase in the 737 production rate from the current reduced rate of 42 jets per month up to 57 jets per month in 2020, and that airplanes produced during the grounding will be delivered over several quarters following return to service.

“Any changes to these assumptions could result in additional financial impact,” Boeing cautioned.