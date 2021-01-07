Boeing has agreed with the U.S. government to pay more than $2.5 billion to defer prosecution and resolve a charge of “criminal misconduct” in its certification of the 737 MAX, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Of that amount, only $243.6 million, less than 10%, is a fine for the criminal conduct, “which reflects a fine at the low end” of the sentencing guidelines, the court agreement states.

And Boeing commits to pay an additional $500 million in compensation to the families of the MAX crash victims.

However, 70% of the $2.5 billion cited consists of compensation to Boeing’s airline customers that the company has already agreed to pay.

The criminal complaint charges the company with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government for supplying false information to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during certification of the jet.

In a scathing statement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said the criminal charges center on the conduct of two Boeing 737 MAX Flight Technical Pilots, Mark Forkner and Patrik Gustavsson, who “deceived the FAA” about a new flight control system on the MAX — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — that activated erroneously to cause both crashes.

“Because of their deception, a key document published by the FAA Airplane Evaluation Group lacked information about MCAS, and in turn, airplane manuals and pilot-training materials for U.S.-based airlines lacked information about MCAS,” the DOJ said.

The court document notes that the agreement doesn’t protect any individual from prosecution for perjury, obstruction of justice or making a false statement. That leaves open the possibility of criminal charges later against the two pilots or other Boeing employees who were interviewed by the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Erin Nealy Cox, said “the misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA impeded the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the flying public.”

“This case sends a clear message: The Department of Justice will hold manufacturers like Boeing accountable for defrauding regulators – especially in industries where the stakes are this high,” she added.

However, responding to the news Thursday, lawyers for the families of the victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 dismissed the focus on the wrongdoing of the two technical pilots as “just the tip of the iceberg of Boeing’s wrongdoing.”

In a statement, lawyers Bob Clifford, Steven Marks and Justin Green characterized the DOJ agreement as Boeing paying “billions of dollars to avoid criminal liability while stonewalling and fighting the families in court.”

“This agreement, including the ‘crash-victim beneficiaries fund’, has no bearing on the pending civil litigation against Boeing, which we plan to prosecute fully to ensure the families receive the justice they deserve,” they said.

The legal team added that “the FAA should not have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service” pending “transparent and independent safety reviews.”

The agreement requires Boeing to continue to cooperate with the DOJ Fraud Section in ongoing and future investigations and prosecutions and to report any allegation of a violation of U.S. fraud laws committed by its employees. In addition, Boeing must meet with the Fraud Section at least quarterly and submit yearly reports regarding proposals to ensure its compliance with U.S. and foreign government regulations.

Provided Boeing abides by these obligations, the charge will be dismissed in three years.

Dave Calhoun, Boeing’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a note to employees:

“I firmly believe that entering into this resolution is the right thing for us to do—a step that appropriately acknowledges how we fell short of our values and expectations.”

In a statement, Boeing sought to mitigate the impact of the charge by noting that just “two former Boeing employees” are accused of criminality. “The agreement recognizes that other Boeing employees did inform other officials and organizations within the FAA about MCAS,” Boeing said.

Acting Assistant Attorney General David P. Burns of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said “the tragic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers.”

“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception,” Burns said.

“This resolution holds Boeing accountable for its employees’ criminal misconduct, addresses the financial impact to Boeing’s airline customers, and hopefully provides some measure of compensation to the crash-victims’ families and beneficiaries,” he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boeing must pay:

$243.6 million as a “criminal monetary penalty.”

$500 million to a fund to compensate the heirs, relatives, and legal beneficiaries of the 346 passengers who died in the two MAX crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

$1.77 billion in compensation payments to Boeing’s MAX airline customers

Boeing said that with the compensation to customers already included in previous quarterly disclosures, it will declare an accounting write-off of $743.6 million for the other two amounts in the fourth quarter.

The FBI’s Special Agent in Charge at the agency’s Chicago Field Office, Emmerson Buie Jr., said these penalties “demonstrate the consequences of failing to be fully transparent with government regulators.”

“The public should be confident that government regulators are effectively doing their job, and those they regulate are being truthful and transparent,” he added.

From the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, Special Agent in Charge for the Midwestern Region, Andrea M. Kropf, said, “This landmark deferred prosecution agreement will forever serve as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of safety in the commercial aviation industry, and that integrity and transparency may never be sacrificed for efficiency or profit.”