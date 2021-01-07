Boeing has agreed with the U.S. government to pay more than $2.5 billion to defer prosecution and resolve a charge of “criminal misconduct” in its certification of the 737 MAX, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Of that amount, only $243.6 million, less than 10%, is a fine for the criminal conduct. The rest consists of compensation to Boeing’s airline customers and to the families of the MAX crash victims, settlements that it would have had to make in any case.

The criminal complaint charges the company with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government for supplying false information to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during certification of the jet.

In a scathing statement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said the criminal charges center on the conduct of two Boeing 737 MAX Flight Technical Pilots, Mark Forkner and Patrik Gustavsson, who “deceived the FAA” about a new flight control system on the MAX — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — that activated erroneously to cause both crashes.

“Because of their deception, a key document published by the FAA Airplane Evaluation Group lacked information about MCAS, and in turn, airplane manuals and pilot-training materials for U.S.-based airlines lacked information about MCAS,” the DOJ said.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Erin Nealy Cox, said “the misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA impeded the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the flying public.”

Advertising

“This case sends a clear message: The Department of Justice will hold manufacturers like Boeing accountable for defrauding regulators – especially in industries where the stakes are this high,” she added.

Acting Assistant Attorney General David P. Burns of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said “the tragic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers.”

“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception,” Burns said.

“This resolution holds Boeing accountable for its employees’ criminal misconduct, addresses the financial impact to Boeing’s airline customers, and hopefully provides some measure of compensation to the crash-victims’ families and beneficiaries,” he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boeing must pay:

“A criminal monetary penalty” of $243.6 million

Compensation payments to Boeing’s MAX airline customers of $1.77 billion

And $500 million to a fund to compensate the heirs, relatives, and legal beneficiaries of the 346 passengers who died in the two MAX crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

The FBI’s Special Agent in Charge at the agency’s Chicago Field Office, Emmerson Buie Jr., said these penalties “demonstrate the consequences of failing to be fully transparent with government regulators.”

“The public should be confident that government regulators are effectively doing their job, and those they regulate are being truthful and transparent,” he added.

From the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, Special Agent in Charge for the Midwestern Region, Andrea M. Kropf, said, “This landmark deferred prosecution agreement will forever serve as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of safety in the commercial aviation industry, and that integrity and transparency may never be sacrificed for efficiency or profit.”