More than five decades after the first 747 took flight, the last “Queen of the Skies” has come off the Everett assembly line. To mark the moment, we spoke with workers who built the iconic airplane and witnessed the last 747’s construction.

Darrell Marmion, 59, retired in November as a top engineer after 36 years at Boeing, his hand forced by a pension glitch that would have cost him money if he’d stayed. He worked on about 800 Boeing 747s.

“I’m retiring with my airplane,” he said. “I’m actually glad at the timing, because I do care so much for the airplane.”

As for so many at Boeing, there’s a family legacy. His father, Henry “Hank” Marmion, who died early in 2020, was an “Incredible,” one of the original 747 team.

“One of my earliest memories in life was about 5 years old and my dad taking me on a tour of the mock-up of the first 747,” said Darrell.

Hank managed the team that built the mock-up of the 747 flight deck, working out how to fit all the instruments and cables as engineers designed the cockpit.

Advertising

At the time, the 747 assembly plant on a newly developed tract of land in Everett was incomplete.

His dad “talked about driving up here on a mud road. The freeway wasn’t in yet,” said Darrell. “They were still working on the roof. When it rained they had to control the water.”

Despite the tremendous success of the effort to build the 747 in short order, the year the plane was delivered, 1970, brought hard financial times and layoffs: the Boeing Bust.

After four years working on the nascent jumbo jet, Hank Marmion elected to start over. He moved the family from Seattle to Yakima and became an apple farmer.

Clearly, though, Boeing had sparked a fire in young Darrell, who graduated from fixing stuff on the farm to fixing 747s. He ended his career as a Technical Fellow, one of Boeing’s engineering elite.

Advertising

At Boeing, Darrell’s engineering role was to fix problems on jets being built, repair damage on finished jets and oversee modifications.

For many years in Everett, he’d go out every day to planes that had rolled out of the plant into the delivery stalls on the flight line to see if there were any rejection tags written — “It used to literally be a piece of paper with five carbons” — indicating something needed to be fixed.

“You’d walk in each of the stalls and see if there’s any paper in there for engineering,” Marmion said. “You pull it out, see what’s wrong, study the drawings, go understand it and go fix it.”

There was typically something to fix on the 747s.

“It’s not a digital airplane, not as accurate as the others (Boeing builds), so it takes a craftsman to build the airplane and get it operating properly,” he explained.

Marmion’s expertise led him onto big 747 projects. He spent several years in Taiwan leading the work to modify four 747s that became the huge Dreamlifter cargo planes used to transport 787 Dreamliner sections from suppliers around the world.

In 2016, Boeing named him Engineer of the Year for his work on another 747 project: figuring out what to do about dripping moisture in the passenger cabins of German airline Lufthansa’s fleet of new 747-8 jets.

Advertising

Over two years of troubleshooting, his team worked out a solution and modified all 19 airplanes.

Marmion said he’ll be doing a lot of projects in his garage in retirement. Framed there is a poster from an early Boeing 747 ad campaign with the tagline: “An iconic, state of the art, enduring design.”

“That just captured it so well,” Marmion said. “You just look at the shape of it and you know what it is. It’s timeless and classic.”