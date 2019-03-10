An Ethiopian Air 737 MAX crashed about six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, with no survivors.

The airline said on Twitter that “The group CEO who is on the scene right now regrets to confirm there are no survivors.”

Issued on march 10, 2019 at 01:46 PM

According to the airline, Flight 302 took off at 8:38 local time from Bole International Airport. Contact with the plane was lost six minutes later.

Ethiopian Air said 149 passengers and eight crew members were believed to be on board.

Issued on march 10, 2019 at 11:00am

Ethiopian Airlines will release further information as soon as it is available.

Boeing said on Twitter it is “deeply saddened” about the crash and is ready to provide technical assistance.