An Ethiopian Air 737 MAX crashed about six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, with no survivors.
A Boeing 737 MAX flown by Ethiopian Air crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, killing more than 150 passengers and crew.
The airline said on Twitter that “The group CEO who is on the scene right now regrets to confirm there are no survivors.”
According to the airline, Flight 302 took off at 8:38 local time from Bole International Airport. Contact with the plane was lost six minutes later.
Ethiopian Air said 149 passengers and eight crew members were believed to be on board.
Boeing said on Twitter it is “deeply saddened” about the crash and is ready to provide technical assistance.
