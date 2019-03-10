An Ethiopian Air 737 MAX crashed about six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, with no survivors.

A Boeing 737 MAX flown by Ethiopian Air crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, killing more than 150 passengers and crew.

The airline said on Twitter that “The group CEO who is on the scene right now regrets to confirm there are no survivors.”

Accident Bulletin no. 2

Issued on march 10, 2019 at 01:46 PM pic.twitter.com/KFKX6h2mxJ — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019

According to the airline, Flight 302 took off at 8:38 local time from Bole International Airport. Contact with the plane was lost six minutes later.

Ethiopian Air said 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board.

Accident Bulletin no. 1

Issued on march 10, 2019 at 11:00am

Ethiopian Airlines will release further information as soon as it is available. Updated information will also be on Ethiopian Airlines website at https://t.co/Je7pXoKxHh pic.twitter.com/07wKZHPVPl — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019

At a somber news conference, the airline’s CEO said it took delivery of the plane on November 15. “It is a brand-new airplane.”

The plane arrived in Addis Ababa earlier that day on another flight, he said.

The pilot was described as a senior pilot who had flow 737 planes since 2017.

Boeing said on Twitter it is “deeply saddened” about the crash and is ready to provide technical assistance.