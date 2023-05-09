Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, the largest airline in Europe, on Tuesday announced an order for up to 300 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, adding to growing sales momentum — despite MAX production faltering last month due to supply chain quality problems.

The deal includes 150 firm orders and 150 purchase options to be delivered between 2027 and 2034. It’s likely all 300 will be delivered, as Ryanair — Boeing’s largest customer outside the U.S. — has historically taken delivery of its full quota of options.

As post-pandemic air travel demand grows rapidly worldwide, Boeing’s sales win follows large recent orders from United Airlines, Air India and two carriers owned by the government of Saudi Arabia.

The MAX 10 is the largest MAX model and though not yet certified to fly passengers it has now amassed nearly 1,000 orders.

This variant has additional safety measures installed that will be retrofitted later to all MAXs and the Federal Aviation Administration and overseas regulators are rigorously scrutinizing those changes during the certification process.

That has pushed the aircraft’s formal approval to fly passengers into late next year at the earliest.

Announcing the deal at Boeing headquarters in Washington, D.C., Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary bantered about the jets being too expensive. He has always haggled over price but is positioned to obtain the largest discounts possible.

He said the terms of the deal came together quickly after negotiations started in January.

“We’ve had to move somewhat to get this deal done today, but I think it’s a bit like a marriage,” O’Leary said. “We have occasional rows and occasional splits and we come together and kiss and make up.”

Market pricing data from aircraft valuation firm Avitas suggests the total order is worth around $17 billion after discounts.