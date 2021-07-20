The scene is set in the sparsely populated west Texas desert scrubland for a celebrity event. Jeff Bezos, creator of Amazon and the richest man in the world, is scheduled to blast off at 6 a.m. Pacific time atop a New Shepard rocket built by his space company, Blue Origin.

The rocket is designed to rise just above the stratosphere and release the passenger capsule, which should follow a parabolic arc to an altitude of about 350,000 feet or 66 miles up, before free-falling toward earth, then floating down safely to the ground buoyed by three large parachutes.

The day before his flight, Bezos told reporters that he wasn’t nervous about flying into the fringes of space. “I’m curious,” he told “CBS This Morning.” “I want to know what we’re going to learn.”

A small band of invited journalists took a shuttle bus that departed just before midnight Monday from the nearest city, El Paso — two hours’ drive from Blue Origin’s remote launch site.

After the drive to the small town of Van Horn, the press bus picked up more journalists, then headed to the launch site in darkness.

Journalists had a quick middle-of-the-night safety briefing at the hangar, warning of the various dangers at the site and what to do if anything goes wrong — volatile gases, explosive materials, pressurized tanks, as well as rattlesnakes and tarantulas at the landing pad.

The brief, 11-minute flight would be a technical triumph for Blue Origin, and in particular for the subset of its 3,700-strong workforce who have worked to develop the New Shepard rocket, about 400 core engineers based in Kent.

In the immediate future it marks the realization of a once fanciful idea: space tourism, now real at least for the very wealthy.

Bezos has touted Tuesday’s brief excursion just above the stratosphere as a small step toward a much larger and altruistic goal: A future where, expanding beyond the planet’s finite and depleting resources, “millions of people live and work in space.”

Ariane Cornell, Blue Origin’s astronaut sales director, said in an interview last week she’s been “very busy” selling space ride tickets to “very serious customers from around the world.”

Cornell wouldn’t disclose the ticket pricing, which is perhaps negotiated client by client, but rides are expected to cost between $300,000 and $500,000.

Blue Origin plans two more flights with paying customers this year and to increase the frequency of flights after that.