Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, blasted off Tuesday morning in a rocket whose design and testing he directed and paid for, spent a few minutes floating weightless on the edge of space, then fell to earth in a capsule buoyed by three parachutes and landed safely.

The brief, 11-minute flight, which rose into the sky at 6:12 a.m. Pacific time, is a technical triumph for Bezos’s space venture Blue Origin, and in particular for the subset of its 3,700-strong workforce who have worked to develop the New Shepard rocket, about 400 core engineers based in Kent.

The rocket was designed to rise just above the stratosphere and release the passenger capsule, which should follow a parabolic arc to an altitude of about 350,000 feet or 66 miles up, before free-falling toward earth, then floating down safely to the ground buoyed by three large parachutes.

Bezos was accompanied in the capsule by his younger brother, Mark Bezos; 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, son of a private equity CEO who bought the ticket for an undisclosed price; and 82-year-old Wally Funk, one of the original female astronaut candidates for NASA who qualified for the Mercury missions but never got to go to space.

The day before his flight, Bezos told reporters that he wasn’t nervous about flying into the fringes of space. “I’m curious,” he told “CBS This Morning.” “I want to know what we’re going to learn.”

A small band of invited journalists took a shuttle bus that departed just before midnight Monday from the nearest city, El Paso — two hours’ drive from Blue Origin’s remote launch site.

After the drive to the small town of Van Horn, the press bus picked up more journalists, then headed to the launch site in darkness.

Journalists had a quick middle-of-the-night safety briefing at the hangar, warning of the various dangers at the site and what to do if anything goes wrong — volatile gases, explosive materials, pressurized tanks, as well as rattlesnakes and tarantulas at the landing pad.

In the immediate future the flight marks the realization of a once fanciful idea: space tourism, now real at least for the very wealthy.

Bezos has touted Tuesday’s brief excursion just above the stratosphere as a small step toward a much larger and altruistic goal: A future where, expanding beyond the planet’s finite and depleting resources, “millions of people live and work in space.”

Ariane Cornell, Blue Origin’s astronaut sales director, said in an interview last week she’s been “very busy” selling space ride tickets to “very serious customers from around the world.”

Cornell wouldn’t disclose the ticket pricing, which is perhaps negotiated client by client, but rides are expected to cost between $300,000 and $500,000.

Blue Origin plans two more flights with paying customers this year and to increase the frequency of flights after that.

Bezos pitches development of new space technology as essential for the survival of humans.

In a 2019 speech, he pointed to the earth’s finite energy resources and said people have to start now building the infrastructure to later explore the solar system so that its resources can be used to sustain the earth and to contain a vastly larger population.

He went on to conjure a very-far-out vision of “millions of people living and working in space,” not on any of the solar system’s deeply inhospitable other planets but in space colonies inside massive man-made structures that feature artificial gravity.

While Tuesday’s flight is an undoubted success for Blue Origin, it sill leaves the company and Bezos’s space achievements far behind rival Elon Musk and his company SpaceX.

Musk didn’t bother with the tamer suborbital phase of spaceflight, when a rocket is sent up and comes straight back down again. Instead he went directly to develop the much larger rockets needed to launch payloads and people into orbit around the earth.

New Shepard is powered aloft by an engine providing 110,000 pounds of thrust. The nine engines on SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket generate 1.3 million pounds of thrust at sea level, rising to 1.5 million pounds of thrust as the rocket climbs out of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Blue Origin has a big orbital rocket in development. It’s called New Glenn, after John Glenn, the first American in orbit. It’s been delayed and is now targeted to launch toward the end of next year.