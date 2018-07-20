The large but low-profile aerospace supplier is exploring a sale as the industry undergoes consolidation, The Wall Street Journal reported online Friday.

The news sparked a 10 percent surge in Esterline’s share price, which has skidded along since dropping 20 percent in November after the company disappointed investors for the second successive quarter. Shares closed Friday at $83, up $7.55.

The company employs 1,000 at locations in Everett and Kent as well as Bellevue, and has a global workforce of 13,000.

Citing unidentified people it said were familiar with the situation, the Journal reported Esterline is in the early stages of a potential sale. The stock’s bump lifted Esterline’s market capitalization to $2.2 billion.

Spokeswoman Michelle DeGrand said the company doesn’t comment on market speculation.

Esterline makes a variety of cockpit displays and other aviation electronics, as well as defense products that it says include “the largest and most varied line of combustible ordnance and countermeasure products in the world.” It projects fiscal 2018 revenue of $2 billion, similar to last year.

The company itself has grown over the decades through numerous acquisitions, but since 2104 it shed several units and has come under pressure to sell from activist investors critical of its lackluster performance.

Last month Esterline lowered its third-quarter earnings outlook, citing “the operational impact of a recently concluded strike” that closed its Canadian avionics plant for 13 days. But the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings projections of $3.65 to $3.85 per share, excluding the benefit of last year’s tax cut.