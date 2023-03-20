In the early morning Canadian cold on March 11, the beginning of spring break for school-age kids in Ontario, families duly assembled at the Region of Waterloo International Airport west of Toronto to fly on Flair Airlines to the sun in Orlando, Florida.

But more than three hours before the 7:20 a.m. flight — “in the dark of night,” as Flair CEO Stephen Jones later expressed it — bailiffs arrived at the airport to take ownership of the airplane, a Boeing 737 MAX.

As the sun rose, two police vehicles drove out onto the tarmac and parked alongside the jet. Officers got out and inspected documents citing nonpayment of the airplane lease.

The paperwork in order, the bailiffs seized the airplane and the flight was abruptly canceled. Families were left stranded, and with no alternative flight from Flair that morning, scrambling to find another way to get to Orlando.

The repossession of scheduled airliners for nonpayment of monthly rental charges is rare in North America. Behind this incident is a new business model for buying jets created by Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners that Boeing enthusiastically embraced. Lately, it’s not going smoothly.

The Miami firm has unfilled firm orders pending for 34 MAXs. But in the final months of 2022, the firm couldn’t take 11 MAXs it had scheduled for delivery, and Boeing scrambled to find other lessors who took the planes.

That and the crisis at Flair, in which 777 Partners has a 25% ownership stake, has raised doubts about the Miami firm’s future MAX deliveries.

At the Farnborough Air Show in July, 777 Partners co-founder Josh Wander announced a big deal to buy 66 additional MAXs. The agreement was never finalized and those 66 planes are not in Boeing’s order book.

The immediate question, one which both Boeing and 777 Partners declined to answer on the record, is whether the Miami financier team will even take all the remaining jets on firm order.

Jet repo time

Edmonton, Alberta-based Flair Airlines made its first order for Boeing MAXs in 2021 with the ambition to establish itself as an “ultra-low-cost carrier” in Canada, where historically airfares have been high. It offers cheap flights on domestic routes across Canada and to international destinations.

It has faced repeated criticism for unreliable service and sudden flight cancellations. And early last year, large competing full-fare airlines tried to get the Canadian government to pull Flair’s operating license, alleging that the 777 Partners funding broke Canadian laws barring foreign control of its airlines.

In June, though, after 777 Partners gave up some board seats and Flair offered assurances that it had alternative financing options, the Canadian Transportation Agency ruled that Flair was sufficiently Canadian-controlled.

Flair portrays the seizure of the airplanes as another attempt by competitors to stop the airline.

It filed a $50 million lawsuit last week against Ireland-based lessor Airborne Capital, which had seized the planes, as well as other lessors and an unnamed competing airline, alleging the lessors took advantage of a “technical default” because they “found a better deal” leasing the planes elsewhere.

In an interview Monday, Flair CEO Jones called the repossession of the four MAX jets “unwarranted.”

“It was $1.3 million that was overdue, outside the grace period, by about five days,” Jones said. “And I was in communication with Airborne telling them they would be paid early in the following week, Monday, Tuesday.”

Jones has publicly minimized this shortfall as less than half a day’s revenue for the airline.

Airborne in a statement said termination of the leases on the four aircraft followed “a five-month long period during which Flair was regularly in default of its leases by failing to meet its payments when due, with payment arrears reaching millions of dollars.”

Airborne added that despite repeated direct messages that Flair had to meet its obligations, “missed payments and lease defaults persisted.”

Jones does not dispute that the airline regularly paid late.

“We’re a startup airline going through one of the toughest times of the season. And so there were times that we were late,” Jones said. “But we always cleared it up and we were always in communication.”

Still, the debacle could have been worse.

Because of the persistent failure to pay the leases on time, airplane lessors were actively shopping around 11 of the MAXs in Flair’s fleet to other airlines before the four were seized.

According to an interview Jones gave to the Globe & Mail in Toronto, the other seven planes were saved from that fate only when 777 Partners finally made the lease payments.

Can Flair move forward?

Flair, which has about 1,100 employees, is currently operating 19 airplanes, and Jones said it is “back to business as usual” following the seizures, with the schedule “running smoothly.”

He said Flair plans to add two new MAXs by the end of June to have a fleet of 21 aircraft for the summer rush.

That’s four jets short of what was planned, which will significantly reduce summer cash flow. And given the uncertainty caused by this month’s repossessions, many prospective passengers will surely hold off on booking flights, a nearer-term hit to cash flow.

So will the airplane have the money to meet its next lease payments in the coming months? And given this month’s default, which lessors will step up to give Flair two new airplanes?

Jones insisted he’s confident of survival.

“Sure, we’ll be a smaller airline than we were planning to be. But … the capacity we’ll trim out will be almost by definition the least profitable of our portfolio,” he said. “We anticipate that margins will pick up and there’s no question in our mind that we’ll be able to afford the payments.”

Other lessors continue to be supportive of Flair, he said.

He declined to comment on whether 777 Partners will provide funding, saying “we don’t lay our finances out in the media.”

Funding from 777 Partners is sensitive because the Canadian Transportation Authority cleared Flair to operate as a Canadian airline last June after judging that it no longer remains dependent on 777 for the lease of its aircraft.

In an emailed statement, the CTA said its “staff continuously monitor Flair for any change that may impact the Canadian status of its company” and that it is “looking into the information made public” following the jet seizures.

“The Agency will take action if the situation warrants it,” the CTA added.

Jones insisted that won’t be an issue.

“I can assure you, we’re a Canadian airline,” he said.

An incident at the Wings Club

Boeing’s direct customer is not Flair, but 777 Partners — whose name is unrelated to the Boeing 777 jet, simply denoting its original street address in Miami.

It has diverse investments in insurance, consumer and commercial finance, media, entertainment and increasingly sports — including multiple soccer teams in Europe and South America.

777 Partners moved into buying airliners in 2021 when, in the midst of the crippling pandemic downturn, it persuaded Boeing to offer big discounts on 737 MAXs.

The 777 Partners pitch to Boeing was that it would take ownership stakes in new low-cost airline startups in high-fare markets and then lease its own planes only to those airlines, providing Boeing with new customers.

So far, 777 Partners has ownership stakes in Flair and in Bonza, which started service in Australia only in January.

Advertising

Boeing rounded up three lessors to take those planes. One of those, BBAM, leased three of the planes to Canadian carrier Sunwing Airlines, which has proposed a merger with WestJet, Flair’s major established airline rival.

According to multiple industry sources close to Boeing, that delivery glitch has shaken Boeing’s faith in 777 Partners.

Personal relationships had earlier been tested by an embarrassing incident at a Wings Club gala dinner in New York City in October that was attended by the elite of the aviation world.

Seated at a Boeing table, Josh Wander and his 777 Partners colleague Adam Weiss were involved in an altercation with a military vet.

Weiss was loudly commenting about the World Series game he was watching on his cellphone instead of standing when the national anthem was played. When the vet objected, it turned briefly into a physical confrontation, according to multiple accounts.

Both Boeing and 777 Partners declined to comment on the record about this incident, the state of their business relationship or their expectations for future jet deliveries.

If the 777 Partners order book were to be reduced, however, that might not trouble Boeing too much.

Unlike in 2021, the MAX is now in high demand, and Boeing would have no problem finding new buyers eager to take the 777 Partners delivery slots.

This year, 777 Partners resumed taking deliveries from Boeing, including one MAX in February and another this month. It’s unclear where those will be placed.

The success of the Miami firm’s new business model depends on Bonza expanding to take hold in Australia and Flair holding on to thrive in Canada.