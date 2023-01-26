A difficult year for air travelers in 2022 was a lucrative one for the airlines.

Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines and regional carrier Horizon Air, recorded a profit of $22 million in the fourth quarter and $58 million for the full year in 2022, figures released Thursday show.

That’s despite devoting almost half-a-billion dollars to retiring its fleet of Airbus A320s and Q400 turboprops, as well as paying out $84 million mostly in a one-time ratification bonus to its pilots on signing a new contract.

The airline industry faced labor shortages last year as the pandemic eased. Airports were crowded and airfares skyrocketed as passenger traffic returned in force, with fewer airplane seats available.

In 2022, Alaska and Horizon carried 41.5 million passengers, 28% more than the previous year. Yet revenue from fares at $8.8 billion was fully 60% higher.

Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci in a statement called 2022 “a year of significant recovery.”

The airline endured a rash of flight cancellations that caused chaos for its passengers when it faced a serious pilot shortage last spring. But by the summer it had reduced its flying and had control of its schedule again.

“Despite many challenges during the year, we ran one of the best operations, signed five new labor deals, and executed the majority of our single fleet transition,” Minicucci said.

Alaska Airlines is moving toward having an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Similarly, Horizon Air this month retired its final Q400, so the regional carrier now flies only Embraer E175 jets.

That simplification of the two fleets will add efficiency and reduce costs going forward.

“We are well-positioned to grow, compete and outperform in 2023,” Minicucci said.

In the fourth quarter, Alaska’s $22 million profit, or 17 cents per share, compared to $18 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

For the full year, Alaska’s, $58 million profit, or 45 cents per share, compared to $478 million, or $3.77 per share, a year earlier.

The 2021 high profit figure was a result of Alaska receiving $914 million in government grants from the Payroll Support Program.

In addition, adjusting the 2022 earnings data for $496 million in write-offs for retiring the Airbus and Q400 planes, another $84 million mostly for the pilot ratification bonuses, plus other special items including fuel hedge adjustments and income tax benefits, the adjusted core profit for 2022 would have been $556 million or $4.35 per share.

Adjusting the 2021 figures to remove one-time items such as the government support, Alaska would have lost $256 million, or $2.03 per share.