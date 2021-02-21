The snowstorm that hit the Pacific Northwest last weekend dropped more than a foot of snow at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from Friday through Sunday and left airlines struggling to maintain their schedules. Alaska Airlines passengers were particularly badly hit. Delta handled the weather a lot better.

Seattle-based Alaska canceled more than 400 mainline flights between Friday and Monday, when the snow finally began to clear.

On Saturday, the worst day, Alaska Airlines canceled almost half its scheduled flights in and out of Sea-Tac, according to flight tracking data compiled by FlightAware. The following day, Alaska canceled 40% of its scheduled flights.

An ice storm in Portland Friday worsened Alaska’s problems at Sea-Tac because its Horizon Air subsidiary had to reposition 14 regional jets from Portland to Sea-Tac, limiting the space available to de-ice airplanes.

Including Horizon flights, Alaska canceled 73% of its flights on Saturday.

“Not our finest hour,” conceded spokesperson Bobbie Egan. “We had a challenging weekend.”

Advertising

“We can’t maintain a full operation during heavy snow/ice, largely due to the added time it takes to de-ice each plane,” she said. “We control what we can – our schedule … We proactively pre-canceled roughly 1/3 of our flights 24 hours before Saturday.”

“Thinning our schedule 24 hours in advance and at least three to four hours before a flight departs keeps our guests safe at home, not stuck at the airport, and allows us to safely operate what flights we can,” Egan added.

In contrast, FlightAware data shows Delta canceled only four flights in and out of Sea-Tac on Saturday, or less than 4% of the 112 scheduled. On Sunday, it canceled just three flights out of Sea-Tac and none coming in — 3% of its schedule.

Helda Durham, Delta’s director of operations at Sea-Tac, sent a memo to her team after the weather eased praising their success in keeping flights running.

Durham highlighted that her staff managed to get hundreds of non-Delta passengers to their destinations after their flights on two rival airlines were cancelled. (A copy of the memo obtained by the Seattle Times redacted the names of the two airlines.)

Lessons learned from “Snowmageddon 2019”?

The heavy impact of the snow at the airport brought to mind the even greater chaos from the extreme “Snowmaggedon” storm of February 2019.

Advertising

In that year’s first quarter earnings report, Alaska said storm caused 1,100 flight cancellations over a 10-day period and cost the airline $15 million.

Alaska’s Egan said the airline “learned a lot after the Feb. 2019 snowstorm” and put into place the plan to pre-cancel many flights prior to disruptive weather, which “allowed us to be as successful as we could have, given the circumstances.”

She said the problem was not a shortage of snow plows or airplane de-icing trucks. Alaska contracts with Manchester, New Hampshire-based IDS, which has 20 de-icing trucks at the airport, Egan said.

She pointed out that Sea-Tac is the nation’s #83 airport in terms of acreage, just over half the size of Delta’s main hub in Atlanta, Ga., and so “is space constrained with few places to park planes and de-ice.”

“Bringing in more de-icing trucks isn’t a solution if you have nowhere to park them or operate multiple de-icing pads,” said Egan.

How did Delta fare better? Delta spokesman Anthony Black offered some reasons.

Advertising

Based on the experience at Sea-Tac from that Snowmaggedon event two years ago, he said, Delta added more de-icing trucks, more de-ice fluids and additional support staff. And in Seattle, Delta runs the entire operation itself, not using contractors.

“We’re proud of the performance of Delta people during this snowstorm,” Black wrote in an email. While “the planning, preparations, access to right equipment are all critical, even more important is the extra lengths our people go to.”

Last weekend, he said, about two dozen employees from other Delta bases — including Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and New York — volunteered to travel to Seattle to provide additional support where needed.

The airline put up some employees in hotel rooms and even had employees walk miles to the airport to work when their transportation failed, he said.

In the company memo to Delta’s Seattle team, Durham wrote, “You were absolute Rock Stars and we appreciate you!”

Alaska’s Egan said a direct comparison between the performance of the two airlines at Sea-Tac is unfair.

Sea-Tac is Alaska’s main hub and so it has to manage more than three times the number of flights that Delta schedules, as well as large crew bases and maintenance facilities, she said.

“Carriers who face weather storms in their major hubs are all hit harder,” said Egan, adding: “There were definite lessons learned here and we’ll apply them and get better.”