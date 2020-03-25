Alaska Airlines plans to reduce its flight schedule for April and May by approximately 70%, it said Wednesday, citing the “historic and unprecedented falloff in demand related to the COVID-19 outbreak across the U.S. and beyond.”

The Seattle-based airline, part of Alaska Air Group, said its schedules for June and beyond will be based on demand, “but it is our expectation that reductions will be substantial for at least the next several months.”

Its statement continued: “Alaska — like other airlines — is seeing demand reductions of more than 80%.”

Those changes are considerably sharper than the immediate cuts the company outlined to pilots earlier this week. A message on Sunday told pilots the company would be cutting 200 flights from its typical 1,300-flight schedule for the rest of March, and would park 30 of its roughly 230 jets until further notice.

As part of its effort to conserve cash, the company said its president and CEO will reduce their pay to zero, and other executives will see their pay cut by 20 to 50%.

This story will be updated.

