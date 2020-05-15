Alaska Airlines said it would reduce its flight schedule at Paine Field in Everett to one daily departure, to Phoenix, starting Friday and continuing through at least June.

The latest cutback in Paine Field departures by the Seattle-based airline temporarily ends service to San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego. It follows mid-April eliminations of six of 10 destinations Alaska Airlines served from Everett, as part of a broad-based flight schedule reduction of about 70%.

The moves come amid an enormous drop in demand for air travel, tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our first year of operations in Everett went very well. Then so much changed,” Alaska Airlines spokesman Ray Lane said in an email Friday. “There’s little doubt these are challenging times for airlines and airports. Drastic measures are being taken that seemed unimaginable just a few months ago. If we need to temporarily suspend service at an airport, it’s something we never take lightly.”

United Airlines, which shares a year-old Paine Field passenger terminal with Alaska Airlines, could not be reached for comment on whether it is altering its schedule there.

The two carriers were flying near the federal capacity of 24 departures and 24 arrivals a day before the pandemic, according to The (Everett) Herald.

Alaska Airlines also said Friday it remains supportive of maintenance work that it says is needed near Paine Field.

About two weeks ago, Propeller Airports, the New York-based company that operates Paine Field’s passenger terminal, asked the Federal Aviation Administration if it could shut down the facility for several weeks to carry out ramp repairs, given minimal passenger traffic amid the pandemic. The FAA denied the request.