With the COVID-19 pandemic drastically reducing revenue, Alaska Air Group reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2021 of $131 million, or $1.05 per share.

The loss would have been greater but for a government Payroll Support Program grant of $411 million to cover wages.

That compared to a net loss of $232 million, or $1.89 per share in the first quarter of last year. However, the 2020 result was without any government support, the first installment of which was agreed upon only in April 2020.

New CEO Ben Minicucci highlighted in a statement the fact that March was the first month since the pandemic began that Alaska stopped bleeding cash, taking in more than it spent as people began to book summer air travel.

“This has been a long road, and I want to thank the employees at Alaska and Horizon for providing great guest service and everything they’ve done to get through the last challenging year and help us achieve positive cash flow in March,” Minicucci said.

The airline generated $167 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter, including the PSP funding, bolstered by the improved advance bookings in March.

Without the government support, Alaska would have burned through $244 million during the quarter, or $2.7 million per day.

By slashing spending and capacity to get though the crisis, Alaska has reduced the cash burn each quarter, from $5.5 million a day last summer down to $4.3 million per day and then $3.7 million per day in the previous two quarters.

Minicucci said the airline is “now laser focused on a return to profitability and growth, with aggressive cost control, optimal productivity across all our work groups, and the operational and financial discipline that Alaska is known for.”

So far this year, Alaska has received $546 million from the U.S. Treasury through a combination of grants and loans, and anticipates another payment of $80 million in late April.

The U.S. Treasury will provide an additional $584 million in incremental payroll support funding under a third round of the PSP.