Alaska’s year-end results were as expected but investors are nervous about airlines’ growth plans, and Alaska has its own challenges.

Shares in Alaska Air Group, parent company of Alaska Airlines, fell sharply Thursday morning despite a fourth-quarter earnings report in line with Wall Street expectations.

The stock decline was a continuation of Wednesday’s drop in shares of all the major airlines, sparked by investor fears that a plan by United Airlines to grow rapidly will undercut prices and profits across the industry.

Alaska’s shares declined about 8 percent in early morning trading ahead of a conference call with management about the earnings.

Shares of other major airlines were also sharply down, but not as much as Alaska, which has its own growth plans against stiff competition from Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue.

Alaska reported a net profit for the fourth quarter of $367 million, or $2.97 per diluted share. For the full year in 2017, net profit was $1 billion, or $8.30 per diluted share.

Excluding merger-related costs, special income tax benefits, and fuel hedging adjustments, Alaska reported full-year adjusted profits of $823 million, or $6.64 per diluted share, compared to $911 million or $7.32 per diluted share in 2016.

In a press release announcing the results, Alaska Air Group chief executive Brad Tilden called 2017 “a great year” and said the airline has “made great progress on our integration of Virgin America.”

“By early spring, we’ll have the bulk of the integration behind us,” Tilden said.

Comparisons with the previous year are complicated by Alaska’s acquisition of San Francisco-based airline Virgin America in mid-December of 2016.

Comparing the results in 2017 of the enlarged Alaska Air Group with the combined results of the separate airlines in 2016, profit before tax in 2017 was down 22 percent from 2016 due to higher operating expenses, including sharply higher fuel prices.