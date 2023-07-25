Following similar flush results by other U.S. airlines this month, Alaska Air Group on Tuesday reported a profit of $240 million or $1.86 per share in the second quarter.

Though the profit figure was up 75% from the same quarter a year ago, it came in 30% lower than financial analysts had projected. In reaction, Alaska’s stock sank more than 12% after the market opened to below $47 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $2.8 billion, up 7% from a year ago, as the airline group consisting of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air carried 11.6 million passengers, 5% more than a year ago.

“People are hungry to travel,” Alaska Air CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement.

With fares high and demand for air travel soaring, Delta, United and American earlier this month reported profits of $1.8 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

Alaska expects to stop flying its Airbus A321 aircraft and revert to an all-Boeing fleet by the end of September.