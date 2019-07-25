Alaska Air Group, parent company of Alaska Airlines and regional carrier Horizon Air, posted a net profit of $262 million, or $2.11 per share, in the second quarter, up 36 percent from the same quarter last year.

“Our revenue initiatives and cost management efforts are paying off,” CEO Brad Tilden said as Alaska announced its results Thursday. “We set an ambitious plan and are executing it.”

Last week, Alaska announced one of the last major pieces in its merger with Virgin America was finally in place: Its 900 aircraft mechanics, previously in two separate groups servicing the legacy Boeing planes from Alaska and the Airbus jets inherited from the merger with Virgin America, will merge into a single bargaining unit and have agreed on seniority terms.

With that ratification, all unionized groups at Alaska will be operating under single contract agreements.

Tilden also praised the “fantastic performance” of Alaska’s front-line employees in winning, for the 12th year in a row, the top ranking for customer satisfaction in the annual J.D. Power survey of traditional U.S. airlines.

Total operating income rose 6 percent in the quarter, while operating costs rose only 2 percent, Alaska said. The 2019 profit compares to $193 million, or $1.56 per share, a year ago.