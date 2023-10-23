An off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot taking a ride Sunday in the jump seat of a flight out of Everett attempted to shut down the engines inflight and had to be subdued, the pilot is heard saying in a recording of the exchange with air traffic controllers.

Horizon Air flight 2059 from Everett to San Francisco diverted to Portland where it landed safely, and the Alaska Airlines pilot was arrested.

“We’ve got the guy that tried to shut the engines down out of the cockpit,” the pilot told Portland air traffic control. “It doesn’t seem like he’s causing any issue at the back. I think he’s subdued.”

“Other than that, we want law enforcement as soon as we get on the ground and parked,” the pilot is heard saying in a recording of the exchange with air traffic controllers on the LiveATC website.

The Embraer E-175 regional jet had taken off from Everett’s Paine Field airport at 5:23 p.m. Sunday. The flight was full, with 80 passengers on board, including lap infants, with two pilots flying and two flight attendants in the passenger cabin.

The Alaska Airlines pilot sat in a seat on the flight deck just behind the captain and first officer flying the jet.

This is routine. Any airline employee pilot can hitch a free ride back to their home base after their work shift ends if seats are available. A pilot will often choose the jump seat to chat with the pilots flying.

In a statement Monday morning, Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Air and regional subsidiary Horizon Air said “a credible security threat related to an authorized occupant in the flight deck jump seat” occurred on the flight.

“The crew secured the aircraft without incident,” Alaska Air stated. “All passengers on board were able to travel on a later flight.”

“We are grateful for the professional handling of the situation by the Horizon flight crew and appreciate our guests’ calm and patience throughout this event,” the airline stated.

Passengers received travel vouchers for use on future travel.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.