Alaska Air Group, parent company of Alaska Airlines and regional carrier Horizon Air, made a third-quarter profit of $194 million, or $1.53 per share, its first profit since the end of 2019 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year ago in the same quarter Alaska reported a deep net loss of $431 million, or $3.49 per share.

“We are thrilled to return to profitability this quarter, leading the industry with a 12% pretax profit margin,” CEO Ben Minicucci in a statement Thursday.

Before the pandemic, in the third quarter of 2019, Alaska made a profit of $322 million, or $2.60 per share.

The return to profit came despite a moderate decline in bookings in August and September as COVID case counts rose around the country.

Minicucci called the financial results a “strong foundation for growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Data released Thursday shows Alaska carried 9.8 million passengers in the quarter, compared to 3.6 million last year and 12.6 million in pre-pandemic 2019.

Most employees have returned from extended leave, so that the airline group now has more than 20,000 working employees, compared to 16,000 a year ago.

Total third-quarter revenue was $2 billion — still down from $2.4 billion in the same quarter of 2019.

The promising financial results are likely to increase calls from the pilots’ union for the company to make concessions and agree to a new labor contract.

Unrest among the pilots has been building as talks with the company failed, and management this month kicked the contract negotiations out to the National Mediation Board.