Seattle-based Alaska Air Group, parent company of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, reported its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings after the markets closed Thursday, showing a large drop in earnings compared to a year ago, when results were boosted by $274 million Trump tax benefit.

Net income for the 2018 fourth quarter was $23 million or 19 cents per diluted share, compared to $315 million or $2.55 per diluted share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time merger costs and fuel hedging costs, Alaska said its adjusted net income was $93 million or 75 cents per share, which beat the First Call Wall Street analyst consensus projection of 71 cents per share.

Alaska CEO Brad Tilden in a statement said the company has “passed through an inflection point in our financial performance,” adding that the airline has “strong momentum and a lot of optimism heading into 2019.”

Ahead of the results, Alaska’s stock closed Thursday up $2.09, or 3.3 percent, at $65.80.

