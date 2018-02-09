Airbus warned Friday that Pratt & Whitney engines on some of its A320neo jets have another problem, and European air safety officials issued emergency restrictions, the Wall Street Journal reported online Friday.

Airbus warned Friday that Pratt & Whitney engines on some of its A320neo jets have another problem, and European air safety officials issued emergency restrictions, the Wall Street Journal reported online Friday.

Airlines with A320neos that have the affected engines will have to ground some of their planes, the Journal said. The European Aviation Safety Agency said Friday there were “several occurrences of engine in-flight shutdown” and other in-service events with the engine, and restricted their flight, the Journal said.

Pratt & Whitney said the problem, related “to the knife edge seal in the High Pressure Compressor aft hub,” affects “a limited subpopulation” of its PW1100G-JM engines, but gave no details.

Airbus said 113 of the jets at 18 airlines use the Pratt geared turbofan engine, but not all are affected. The publication Air Transport World reported that 43 of the planes, both A320 and A321 models, may be affected.

Earlier overheating problems on the Pratt engines have interfered with A320neo deliveries since early last year.