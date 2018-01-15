Despite record output, Airbus could not match Boeing’s ramped-up production of jets last year. The value of Boeing’s deliveries is approximately 25 percent higher than its European rival’s.

Airbus delivered more jets in 2017 than ever in its history, yet still finished second behind Boeing’s tally, data released late Sunday by the European aircraft manufacturer shows.

As expected, Airbus’s results show it came out on top in the annual order race. Boeing released its 2017 deliveries and orders figures last week.

Following an end-of-year frenzy of jet deliveries and orders in December, Airbus finished the year with 718 jets delivered, compared to the 763 delivered by Boeing.

At list prices, those Airbus deliveries were valued at $108 billion. However, according to market pricing data from aircraft valuation consultancy Avitas, the true value of the Airbus deliveries after standard industry discounts is approximately $48.1 billion.

Boeing’s 2017 deliveries, which contain more of the larger, more expensive widebody jets, are valued at about $60 billion, based on Avitas data.

However, Airbus sales chief John Leahy, ahead of his retirement later this month, achieved one last victory in the annual sales race.

Boeing had finished last year with a healthy 912 net orders. Leahy bagged 1,109 net orders, with 841 of those coming in December.