In a strategic pact meant to encircle Boeing both politically and strategically, Boeing’s biggest rival is joining forces with Canada’s Bombardier to invest in the smaller company’s CSeries jet program and build the planes in Mobile, Ala.

Airbus is acquiring a majority stake in the C Series aircraft program and will establish a final assembly line for the 100- to 150-seat jets made by Canada’s Bombardier, the companies announced Monday.

The headquarters of the limited partnership and primary assembly will remain in Quebec, the companies said.

The deal could salvage the prospects of the Canadian company’s jet, which suffered a sharp blow when the U.S. International Trade Commission imposed huge tariffs on imports of the CSeries 100 plane to the U.S.

“The agreement brings together Airbus’ global reach and scale with Bombardier’s newest, state-of-the-art jet aircraft family, positioning both partners to fully unlock the value of the C Series platform and create significant new value for customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders,” a statement from the companies said.

When the deal is completed, Airbus will acquire a 50.01 percent interest in the limited partnership, while Bombardier and Investissement Québec, the investment arm of Quebec’s provincial government, will own approximately 31 percent and 19 percent, respectively.